TOPEKA (KSNT) – A power outage has been reported for an area of West Topeka by Evergy after a truck hit a power pole, closing a section of I-70.

The power outage is impacting around 1,125 Evergy customers on Thursday night. The estimated repair time has been listed as 9:30 p.m., according to Evergy.

The outage area covers SW 21st Street to SW 10th Avenue as well as SW Wanamaker Road to SW Indian Hills Road.

Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis told 27 News that the outage was caused by a truck that crashed into a pole at 7:56 p.m. The vehicle caught on fire but no injuries were reported, according to Ekis.

Power lines are currently down across the highway in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-470 while westbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 75.