Over 1000 women motorcyclists plan to break world record

If you drive by the Ramada Hotel, you’ll see a lot of leather, boots, and purple bandanas.

The Women’s Freedom Ride is bringing women from across the United States to raise money for veterans.

This year not only are they raising money, but they are attempting to break a world record for the most women riders at one time.

The person organizing the ride says the women have to ride 2.5 continuous miles, and every rider filmed has to be filmed at take-off.

“This has been a dream of mine since 2012 and for women to come together and do something like this, it’s absolutely amazing,” said Women’s Ride CEO Karen Collins.

But the ride is not just for the record books. They are also raising money to help veterans.

Last year the organization raised $30,000.

“We are all volunteers, we don’t get paid a single penny for what we do. We give it to the veterans,” said Collins.

For these women, they will spend the weekend with the wind in their hair and the open roads.

The ride will take place on Saturday at Heartland Motorsports Park at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE if you would like information about the event.

