Over $14K raised for KSNT’s Weekend of Giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT’s Weekend of Giving has raised over $14,000 and there is still time left to donate.

Partnering with Topeka Community Foundation and Envista Credit Union, KSNT’s “Weekend of Giving” is collecting donations for coronavirus relief for Shawnee County. All funds will be awarded to Shawnee County nonprofit organizations that have expanded or created new programs to help with emergency needs caused by the coronavirus.

Donations are open now through Sunday night. To make a contribution or see the full list of nonprofits you can help with a donation, click here.