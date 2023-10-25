Update 1:47 p.m.: The following road has been added to the list of closures:

Road L from Rd. 110 – 130

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: The following roads have been added to the list of closures:

Road K from Rd. 190 – 210

Road 190 from Rd. K – K5

Road 220 from Rd. N – Burlingame Road

Road S from Rd. 190 – 200

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Over 30 roads are closed in Lyon County due to flooding.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Topeka issued flash flood warnings for parts of Lyon County, including Emporia, southern Osage County and northwestern Franklin County.

“The way the rivers flow it’s all going to change with the influx of Cottonwood and the Neosho River, a lot of it depends on what we get west of here,” Public Relations Manager Vici Smith said.

Smith said the north side of Emporia got hit the worst with the flooding.

“I anticipate adding more (roads to the list),” Smith said. “I don’t think we’ll be able to take any of them down any time soon.”

As of 12:20 p.m., The Lyon County government has identified the following 37 roads as being closed due to flooding:

Road 150 from Rd. D – E Road 170 from Rd. S – U Road 180 from Burlingame Road – N5 Road G from Rd. 160 – 170 Road G from Rd. 170 – 175 Road H from Rd. 155 – 160 Road H from Rd. 160 – 170 Road 160 from Rd. G – H Road G5 from Rd. 155 – 160 Road 170 from Rd. F – G Road K from Rd. 220 – 230 Road 215 from Rd. F5 – H5 Road 195 from Rd. K5 – L5 Road X from Rd. 255 – 270 Road Y from Rd. 255 – 270 Road Y from Rd. 260 – 270 Road Y from Rd. 270 – 280 Road Z from Rd. 250 (K-170) – 270 Road 210 from Burlingame Road to Road “R7” Road 220 from Burlingame Road to Road “S” Road P from Burlingame Road to Road 240 Road J from Road 190 to Road 215 Road 215 from Road F5 to Road J7 Road 225 from Road F5 to City Limits Road K from Road 220 to Road 230 Road G South of Road 50 Merrick Tower (Rd. G & 170) Road 150 from Road J to Hwy. 99 Road 190 L5 — M Road 190 M – N Road M 190 to 200 Road N 210 – 220 Road W – K-170 to 270 Road M7 160-165 Road 160 N-P Road N 160-170 Road 200 from Burlingame Road to Road R

