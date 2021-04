A look at the Evergy Outage Map around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of thousands of Kansans briefly lost power Thursday evening, according to the Evergy Outage Map.

The map showed 499 active outages at 6:45 p.m., with 314,866 people without electricity. However, power was back on and the map showed only 13 people without power at 6:50 p.m.

View a live look at the Evergy Outage Map below:

KSNT News is reaching out to Evergy for more information on the outages.