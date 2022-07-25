WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine was seized during a three-day operation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Junction City Police Department, an operation targeting “major criminals” ended with multiple arrests and over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine being seized. This amounted to a street value of over $4,400,000.

(Photo Courtesy/Junction City Police Department)

Fourteen law enforcement agencies worked together during this operation, including the Department of Homeland Security and several local sheriff’s offices.