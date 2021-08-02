Over 40 teachers from outside Kansas, international, join Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is welcoming dozens of teachers and other staff members from out of state and around the globe for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school district is adding 40 new positions filled by educators of diverse backgrounds, from Minnesota all

the way to Spain. Language teacher Jose Vacas is one of those joining the team.

Vacas just landed in the U.S. for the first time days ago but will jump right in to teach when school begins on August 11th. The school district said this is not due to a staffing issue. In fact, the retention among teachers throughout the pandemic remained strong, according to Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrisey.

The school district and the department of education work with these hires to help with visas.

“Our students really benefit from that because of what those teachers bring to our district

and to our classrooms and our students,” Morrisey said. “Our whole district has had a passion for having

diversity and making sure that we celebrate cultural differences.”