CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A large power outage was reported in the city of Concordia in Cloud County on Friday.

According to Prairie Land Electric Coop, the power outage occurred at 2:23 p.m. and caused an estimated 404 customers to lose power. A representative of Prairie Land said the cause of the outage isn’t known at the time, but suspected winds may have knocked down a power line.

As of 3:30 p.m., the majority of the power outage has been repaired. To keep up with updates on outages in Concordia and nearby areas served by Prairie Land Electric Coop, go here.