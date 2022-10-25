TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition.

Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for answers as they prepare for the holiday crowds.

Along with the lights, chords and other tools were stolen. While no one knows where they went, one local homeowner said she heard a disturbance early this morning.

“We definitely heard some noises,” neighbor Kyla Winslow said. “We heard a couple picnic tables move, we heard some cars start and we just thought that people were getting a little rowdy last night.”

While the lights that were stolen were backups, they play an important role the longer the light show is open.

“It’s making it difficult to replace bulbs that are burnt out in the appropriate colors because they stole every color,” Retired Development Director at TARC, Sherry Lundry said.

The Winter Wonderland experience will have around 1 million lights and has been a favorite in the community for 25 years.

“It’s something for the community to do,” Winslow said. “We can all come out here and have something to do and see other people. Even if you’re in your car, you can still wave and say hi and spend time with your family.”