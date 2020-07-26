Over 600 people sick with infection linked to bagged salads sold at local grocery store

DES MOINES, Iowa (KSNT) – HyVee is recalling some of its bagged salads throughout the eight states it serves, including Kansas, after manufacturer Fresh Express alerted the grocery store chain that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention began investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause some pretty awful symptoms such as diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the 12 oz bagged garden salad is being traced back to over 600 cases of a parasite that’s making people sick. No other HyVee foods are affected by this recall.

The FDA says there are Cyclospora cases from the salad in 11 states and 37 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

If you’ve purchased the product you should throw it out, or take it back to the store for a full refund.