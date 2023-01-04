TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Topeka Police Department shows that the overall crime rate for 2022 fell compared to the previous four years.

TPD spokesperson Rosie Nichols said that the TPD’s year-end crime data report showed a four-year low in the number of shootings and a double-digit drop in reported property crimes. Highlights of the report include:

Overall crime in 2022 was down 10.4% compared to 2021

In 2022, Topeka saw a four-year low in the number of shootings

Property crime in Topeka was down 13% in 2022 when compared to 2021

TPD made 673 more arrests in 2022 when compared to 2021

TPD seized 61 more guns related to crimes in 2022 in comparison to 2021

Following a double-digit decrease of violent crime incidents in 2021, violent crime went up 2.7% in Topeka in 2022

A total of 17 homicides were committed in 2022, with a solved rate of 88%

“The City of Topeka, including its police department, have listened to the community and leaned into the challenge of building on the 2021 crime reduction success,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “The dedicated efforts of law enforcement professionals, combined with public and private partnerships, support from the community, and the resolute leadership at the city, resulted in a second year of decrease in property and overall crime, as well as a reduction in the number of shootings. TPD is fully committed to the task of increasing public safety and quality of life. We will continue to protect and serve the capital city with honor, in 2023.”

A breakdown of the statistics released by the TPD can be found below: