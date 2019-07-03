‘Overheated’ driver crashes into Topeka vape store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car crashed into a southwest Topeka store Wednesday morning, damaging its window and foundation.

A female driver of a blue Volkswagen Beetle jumped the curb around 9:45 a.m. in front of Vapor World at southwest 29th and Wanamaker Road.

The car continued through a glass window into the foundation of the building, according to the store manager. The bottom of the window shattered, and there is an indentation in the stone wall.

The driver appeared to have overheated in the car and passed out. She received a minor injury and did not need medical attention.

There were no other injuries from this accident.