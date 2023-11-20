OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is continuing a holiday tradition right in their front yard.

Joshua and Faith Owens of Overland Park are making their home the new home of a Johnson County Christmas tradition, Paulie’s Penguin Playground.

For more than 20 years, Paul Craig of Olathe put nearly 150 inflatable penguins up as part of a holiday display that he welcomed families from near and far to visit for free.

Tens of thousands of people pranced through the family’s yard to take photos and enjoy the display.

Last year, health challenges and logistics led Craig and his wife Cindy to decide 2022 would be the final year for the display at their home.

In more than 20 years, visitors to the home helped Craig raise more than $103,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of his late mother.

Now, the Owens family of Overland Park is bringing the tradition to their home. The family expects to have the display ready for visitors beginning Thanksgiving night.

The new address is 8207 W. 122nd Street, Overland Park, KS . The nearest significant intersection is 123rd & Antioch Road.

It’s tucked in a neighborhood behind St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church.

Faith Owens tells me they plan to continue the charity component of the display, accepting donations for Type 1 Diabetes research.

The Owens’ have four girls between 5-13 years of age, one whom is a Type 1 Diabetic.

They also plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to a suicide prevention program.