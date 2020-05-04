Overland Park officer, suspect die in Sunday shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4) – Overland Park police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 123rd and Mackey where an officer has died from the injuries he sustained on Sunday night.

The suspect in the shooting has also died at the scene.

The officer was trying to stop the suspect after a hit-and-run crash. The officer has been with the Overland Park Police Department for more than a decade.

There is a large police presence at the scene while investigators begin to piece together what led to the death of the officer.