TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Officials say both drivers were in the right lane around 1:30 a.m. driving westbound on I-70. They were three miles away from the Topeka toll booth.

A Topeka woman was driving slow due to a spare tire on her car. A driver from Missouri rear-ended her. The woman walked away with minor injuries, according to KTA.

Officials did not have to close the highway, so traffic flowed as normal.