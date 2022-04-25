EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has identified a man they believe is responsible for shots fired near William Allen White Elementary in Emporia early Monday morning.

On Monday morning just after 3 a.m., the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center began receiving calls from residents saying they heard gunfire in the 900 block of Cottonwood Street. Police said they set up a perimeter around an apartment complex and Lieutenant Tim Wacker spoke with a resident, Diego Ambriz Cervantes, 26, about an unconnected incident.

Later following an investigation, Deputy Chief Kevin A. Risley said police determined Cervantes was suspected of firing a gun. At that point, officers said Cervantes refused to answer his door and an EPD negotiator arrived to speak with him.

At 5:50 a.m., police successfully got Cervantes to leave his apartment and he was taken into custody, officers said. In a statement to the media, Deputy Chief Risley said charges are pending as the investigation continues.