JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Subjects running from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrecked two cars before deputies caught up with them and took them into custody.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Hwy 75 just after 3 a.m. when the vehicle took off, attempting to elude authorities.

The deputy reported the driver took off on the gravel roads before he lost sight of the vehicle on 166th. Moments later the deputy found the wrecked car between T and S Roads. It appeared the occupants had left the scene of the crash.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspects then took a Toyota 4Runner from 16436 S. Road. That vehicle was found near 142 and U.S. Highway 75 around 5:30 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m., the suspects were found on U.S. Highway 75 and 174th.

Both subjects were taken into custody by deputies in connection with the pursuit and stolen vehicle.

PBPN Police and a KHP helicopter assisted with the search.