RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire officials in Riley County are calling one building a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning.

The location of the fire is 3706 High Plains Road. Officials say when crews got there the fire was fully involved and took hours to put out.

The structural loss is estimated at $200,000 along with another $100,000 in content loss.

According to the Riley County Fire Department, fireworks appear to be the cause of the fire.