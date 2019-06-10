Overnight robbery results in 2 arrests

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County Sheriff's Department arrested Vincent A. Renyer, 42, and Travis L. Russell, 35, following a Sunday morning break-in.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at a Topeka home around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a white Cadillac Escalade parked in the bushes and with the help of TPD K9 unit, they located one man hiding on the property and the other in the home.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office, both men are facing charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

The incident is still under investigation.