TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to an overnight shooting near the Statehouse building Monday night.

A source with the TPD confirmed one person was shot once and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.

Authorities do not have anyone in custody. Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Southeast 10th Street and Kansas Avenue near the shooting were shut down during the investigation.