TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police responded to a shooting late Sunday night and found one man who had been shot in his stomach.

The original call came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of northeast Gordon Street, according to police. The 70-year-old male victim is listed in critical condition as of 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers tell 27 News one person is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.