TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation and Shawnee County are eyeing road conditions before some Wednesday night snow.

Shawnee County says it likely won’t start treating the roads until the wind dies down after midnight. This is because once the treatment is placed, the snow would stick to the roads as opposed to blowing off the roads.

Crews will likely have plows ready to clear any drifting. The City of Topeka pre-treated the roads on Tuesday, but advise drivers to use caution.

“It may be worse in the morning than it is on the way home tomorrow afternoon,” City Manager Stephen Wade said. “We would always say please take your time, allow extra time, there’s no sense in rushing.”

Click here for an updated map of road conditions.