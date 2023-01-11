SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A mix of snow and rain predicted on Wednesday night could impact Thursday commutes.

Shawnee County is expected to receive a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday afternoon which could affect how roads are treated. The Kansas Department of Transportation told 27 News they won’t pre-treat roads during the day as the rain would clear away the road treatments.

The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management recommends people be mindful of the conditions and other cars as many make their morning commute.

“Be aware of what’s going on around you,” said Director of Emergency Management Dusty Nichols. “You may be the perfect driver, but that doesn’t mean the person beside you is. So, give a little extra room, slow down a little bit sooner than you normally would.”

KDOT says crews will report around midnight on Wednesday to clear the roads as needed. Click here for an updated map of road conditions.