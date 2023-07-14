TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work is scheduled on I-70 while the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) does drilling and seismic sound work to collect information for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement project.

The work will take place on July 17 and run to July 21 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. depending on conditions. Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane between MacVicar Avenue and First Street, according to a press release from the City of Topeka.

Geophysical survey methods will be used to create images used to plan and design the I-70 and Polk Quincy Viaduct replacement project, according to the press release. Sound waves will be sent through the ground and residents may hear striking sounds during this time.

The First Street on and off ramps and First Street between Southwest Taylor and Topeka Boulevard will be closed on July 18. KDOT advises motorists to obey warning signs when driving through highway work zones.