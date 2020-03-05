Oversight group files ethics complaint against Steve Watkins, investigators interview on possible voter fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Washington D.C. oversight group is asking the House Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kansas) for voter fraud.

Americans for Public Trust said they filed a complaint Wednesday with the D.C. office that accused Watkins of voter fraud.

In December, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported it was investigating Watkins for listing a Topeka UPS store as his residence on multiple voting documents. Investigators have now interviewed Watkins and are doing additional followup on the case, according to a sheriff spokesperson.

Dylan Jones, a spokesman for Watkins, said he listed his mailing address instead of his physical address.

“He lives at the Overlook Apartments off Wanamaker in Topeka. This was inadvertent and both addresses are in the same county and same congressional district, so there was no improper purpose,” Jones said. “The paperwork is being corrected.”

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office said it is still reviewing the case.