ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Shawnee County dispatch has confirmed there was a semi-truck crash at Hwy 24 and Capper Road Thursday morning.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting a semi-truck is on its side at NW US 24 Hwy & NW Capper Rd, just west of Rossville.

Report informs the semi is blocking all lanes of highway traffic as of 7:30 AM.

Authorities are encouraging motorists to find alternate routes.

Highway 24 near NW Capper Road (Rossville area) is currently shut down while we and the @kshighwaypatrol are on scene of a semi truck accident ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/e9UM20iNik — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) July 1, 2021

