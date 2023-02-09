DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has taken hours to clear due to emergency crews having to remove the semi’s contents by hand.

(Photo Courtesy/Sara MCDonough) (Photo Courtesy/Sara MCDonough)

The KHP said it would be at least a few more hours before the crash scene could be cleared completely. No injuries were reported in the crash.

To learn more about road hazards and other things that could impact your travel in Kansas, go to kandrive.org.