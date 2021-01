TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of the abandoned Red Carpet Inn & Suites in downtown Topeka owes $233,768.23 in taxes, according to the Shawnee County Appraisers Office.

The nine-story building is located at 914 Southeast Madison near I-70 and appraised at $690,000, according to Shawnee County Appraisers Office.

KSNT News had reported the conditions of this hotel in 2016. The building has stood vacant since 2005, the last time it was used as a hotel.