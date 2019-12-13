Owner saves dog from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Smoke billowed from a home Thursday night as Topeka Fire Department fought a house fire.

Emergency crews went around 11:30 p.m. to 2001 SW Oakley Ave. and found heavy smoke coming from the one-story wooden home. The homeowner arrived to discover the fire and then ran inside to rescue their dog, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

While putting out the fire, crews saw a pet cat escaping the house. Neither the owner nor firefighters have been able to locate it.

Fire investigators have determined the fire as accidental due to electrical failure, with an estimated $50,000 in damages to the building and contents.