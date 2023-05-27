TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local recovery house is celebrating with the community this Memorial Day weekend.

Oxford House has been helping people overcome addiction for nearly 50 years. On Saturday, they celebrated with a Spring Bling event which brought people together from over 20 houses in Topeka.

Oxford House is a rehabilitation program where they offer housing to members trying to turn their lives around.

While many in the Oxford Houses are celebrating some personal achievements.

“These are houses of people getting their life together and trying to do the right thing,” Oxford House member Marlin Guest said. “We’re coming together, we’re eating, we have a Topeka party out here and some good music, good food and good fellowship.”

This event raises money to help send members to the world convention this year in Washington D.C.