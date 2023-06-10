OZAWKIE (KSNT)- Ozawkie, Kansas, celebrated its heritage this weekend.

The small town put on its third annual festival that recognizes the original town of Ozawkie. The town was moved to its current spot after Kansas decided to make the Perry Lake dam in 1965.

The festival included food vendors, face painting, games, old memorabilia from the original town and a special performance by Topeka High School’s marching band. The festival also gave local businesses a chance to sell their products.

“It’s a little different every year, but we try to get as many local vendors as we can,” Festival President, Dana Gettle said.

According to Gettle, the festival has gotten a huge response from the community and will continue to plan the event for future years.