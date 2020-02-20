Ozawkie restaurant holds vigil for Jefferson West high schooler

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lago Vista Grill welcomed anyone to come light a candle and share stories about 16-year-old Kyler Postma Wednesday evening. Postma died in a head on collision on Sunday.

Dozens came to support each other over the death of Postma. The store’s manager said their employees went to school with Postma and asked to hold the vigil.

“It’s a small community and everybody here, everyone was affected,” manager Miguel Cadena said. “Our daily customers of our place and when we lose somebody in this community, we all feel it.”

The restaurant also donated 20% of proceeds from the night to the family.