WAMEGO (KSNT) – You’ve heard of Octoberfest, but have you ever heard of OZtoberfest?
Coming soon to Wamego is a uniquely Kansas-themed event that celebrates everything related to, you guessed it, the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
Downtown Wamego will be full of OZ-themed family fun on Oct. 1 including a Toto look-a-like contest, indoor/outdoor OZ market, classic car show and more. Some other events are scheduled for the night of Sept. 30, including a “Dark Side of the Rainbow” showing of the classic Wizard of Oz movie. The full schedule of events can be found below:
- Friday, Sept. 30
- Dark Side of the Rainbow–The Wizard of OZ movie set to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Cash Bar-Friendly Cooker parking lot. 6 to 10 pm with movie showing around 7:15 p.m.
- Columbian Artist Art Opening and Ice Cream Social at Columbian Theatre 5 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 1
- OZtoberFest Family Festival – Downtown Wamego-10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wizard’s Beer & Wine Garden – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- OZ Museum Events and Special Guest Presentations
- Fashion Show-Dorothy Through the Years – Columbian Theatre 2nd floor – Hosted by Jane Albright at 11 a.m.
OZtoberfest is free and open to the general public. To learn more about how you can participate, click here.