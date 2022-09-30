IF you’re an OZ-enthusiast, then the upcoming OZtoberfest in Wamego is for you!

WAMEGO (KSNT) – You’ve heard of Octoberfest, but have you ever heard of OZtoberfest?

Coming soon to Wamego is a uniquely Kansas-themed event that celebrates everything related to, you guessed it, the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

Downtown Wamego will be full of OZ-themed family fun on Oct. 1 including a Toto look-a-like contest, indoor/outdoor OZ market, classic car show and more. Some other events are scheduled for the night of Sept. 30, including a “Dark Side of the Rainbow” showing of the classic Wizard of Oz movie. The full schedule of events can be found below:

Friday, Sept. 30 Dark Side of the Rainbow–The Wizard of OZ movie set to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Cash Bar-Friendly Cooker parking lot. 6 to 10 pm with movie showing around 7:15 p.m. Columbian Artist Art Opening and Ice Cream Social at Columbian Theatre 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 OZtoberFest Family Festival – Downtown Wamego-10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wizard’s Beer & Wine Garden – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. OZ Museum Events and Special Guest Presentations Fashion Show-Dorothy Through the Years – Columbian Theatre 2nd floor – Hosted by Jane Albright at 11 a.m.



OZtoberfest is free and open to the general public. To learn more about how you can participate, click here.