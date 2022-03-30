TOPEKA (KSNT) – Deputies arrested a 16-year-old over the weekend after a drive-by paintball shooting that left another teen in the hospital, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the arrested teen because they are a minor, but the agency did say he faces a charge of aggravated battery and shared details on what happened. Deputies went around 1:30 a.m. to a parking lot in the 700 block of Northwest 50th Street after getting information about an incident there. A group gathered in the parking lot told the sheriff’s office that a black Jeep Grand Cherokee drove by and shot a paintball gun into the crowd.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the face by one of the paintballs, seriously injuring his eye. The sheriff’s office said an ambulance took him to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

After investigating further, deputies found a 16-year-old suspect driving nearby in the 3800 block of Northwest Rochester Road. The sheriff’s office took him into custody and took him for questioning with detectives at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center.