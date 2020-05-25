Pandemic causes some changes for local Memorial Day ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused Memorial Day ceremonies to be changed up a bit and some have been cancelled altogether.

Every year, the Historic Topeka Cemetery typically has a couple of different Memorial Day ceremonies that take place there. But, that’s changed this year.

The Sons of Union Veterans held their annual ceremony at the cemetery on Saturday, but decided to make it a smaller event this year.

While the local Vietnam Veterans Group decided to forgo their Memorial Day service all together.

“They decided that given the age range of most of the participants, they thought that they would rather leave it to each one to come out on their own and pay their respects,” said cemetery superintendent Lisa Sandmeyer.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed is the cemetery making flags available to families to place on their veteran’s grave.

Sandmeyer said a question they’ve received a lot recently is whether the cemetery is open. The answer is yes. Since it’s considered a park, they are open, and the grounds are open from sunrise to sundown.