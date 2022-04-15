TOPEKA (KSNT) – This is the story of a pandemic love so great, the pitter-patter sound of little feet was inevitable.

In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the Topeka Zoo noticed a female turkey running around the zoo. The wild turkey, named Fuchsia by zoo keepers, could be found occasionally snacking on berries above the lion habitat or dodging the giraffe, according to officials at the zoo.

A resident male turkey of the zoo Floyd shares a habitat with the pronghorn and took notice. Unfortunately, Floyd also shares his habitat with his girlfriend Pink.

In the spring of 2022, employees of the zoo noticed a baby turkey following Fuchsia around.

“With no other options, the results were clear: FLOYD IS THE FATHER!” the Topeka Zoo posted on social media Friday morning.

Since two is too many, zookeepers have decided it is in Fuuchsia’s best interest to send her and her offspring to a new home. The new mother was taken to NE Kansas Wildlife Rescue Group and John Wellborn, a certified Wildlife Rehabilitator who specializes in the rehabilitation of native turkeys, to be trained for release.