PAOLA, Kan. — A 48-year-old Missouri man is facing charges after being found with nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Paola, Kansas police stopped a driver in the 10 block of S. Silver Street for a registration violation around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said during the investigation, it was discovered the driver, identified as Scott A. Schlesener, was driving with a suspended license and had no registration for the vehicle.

Schlesener was found in possession of the methamphetamine along with 10 grams of marijuana, a large sum of cash and items related to the sale of drugs, according to police.

Police said Schlesener was booked into the Miami County jail on charges of distributing or possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.