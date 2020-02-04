Chiefs parade details announced: KC plans for over one million people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City is gearing up to welcome Chiefs fans Wednesday as the team brings their Super Bowl trophy home in style.

Now that the football team is back in town, Kansas City officials announced their plans for a Chiefs Super Bowl Champions parade. Here is what you need to know for the big day:

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

It will start on 6th and Grand Boulevard, moving south toward Union Station.

At 1:30, a rally will be held outside Union Station to celebrate the victory.

This map shows the layout for the parade and its procession route. (Courtesy Graphic/Kansas City Chiefs)

Visit the parade website here for more information on the days events.

People can also sign up for the latest updates on transit and the parade with ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.