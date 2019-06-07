Parade of Homes happening this weekend in Manhattan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Whether you're in the market for a new home, or just looking for new decor ideas, the chance to explore some of the best homes in the Flint Hills is happening this weekend.

The Parade of Homes kicked off Friday evening in Manhattan. A handful of homes around the city are open for free tours.

People can start at any home on the list and are able to go to as many as they'd like. There are also guides and maps available online and at the Flint Hills Builder's Association office, at 216 S. 4th St. in Manhattan.

Tours go from:

5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7

p.m. on Friday, June 7 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8

4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 1 p.m - 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9

You can find the homes' addresses by clicking this link.