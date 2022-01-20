Paradise Donuts opening second location in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular donut shop in Topeka is expanding its business.

The owner of Paradise Donuts, Mike Babb, is opening a second location in the spring.

The new store will be located in southwest Topeka on Urish road, right across from the Silver Lake Bank on 21st Street.

Babb said he’s looking forward to more business.

“Most excited about reaching new customers meeting new people, meeting new friends. And like I said, giving everybody the opportunity to see what we offer,” Babb said. “We bake everything fresh every night and that’s a big thing. It pays off when you see people come in and they love the smell and they love the fact that everything that’s coming out of here was done with a lot of love.”

Babb hopes to open the new location sometime in March.