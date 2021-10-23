Paralyzed in crash, Topeka Vendors Market’s Oktoberfest raises money for young victim

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Vendors Market celebrated its first year in business with food and games Saturday while raising money for a paralyzed child.

The Oktoberfest event included live music, games and food to help celebrate the venue with more than 100 vendors’ first year. It wasn’t just about opening up the space to the public, however.

Members of the German-American Club of Topeka raised money for six-year-old Zoey, who over the summer was in a car crash that paralyzed her below the waist. All the money the club receives will go toward medical costs and equipment.

If you’re interested in donating to Zoey’s family, you can find her GoFundMe here.