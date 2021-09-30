Paranormal Cirque, a dark and twisted circus, opening at Heartland Motorsports Park Thursday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dark and twisted circus is opening in the Capital City this weekend. Paranormal Cirque runs Thursday through Sunday at Heartland Motorsports Park.

The show is described as a mix of circus, theatre, and cabaret. Set up under a glowing red tent, the show includes acrobats, illusionists, “freaks” and “mysterious creatures” in a mix of fun and fear. Watch a full sneak peek below.

General Manager and Contortionist Benjamin Holland said the show includes acts that you won’t see in your typical circus.

“We have a motorcycle on a high wire,” Holland said. “We have a guy that spins around all the way in the air on this 30-foot wheel that we call the wheel of death. He’s up 30 feet up in the air. He doesn’t have a harness. He doesn’t have a net.”

Parents beware, the show is Rated-R for adult language and material. No one under the age of 13 will be allowed. Teens 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Paranormal Cirque opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday at Heartland Motorsports Park. Click here for ticket information. Guests will enter through Gate A, south of Gary Ormsby Drive on Topeka Boulevard. Parking is $5.