Topeka parents adjusting to kids out of school due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Schools across northeast Kansas are closed for the next two weeks due Coronavirus concerns. This closure leaves many parents scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids during this time.

Angie Mapes has been taking care of her friend’s two sons. One of them was supposed to go back to school on Monday, but his school closed. Mapes said she is now trying to adjust her plans.

“I love him and I love having him, but that’s extra food,” Mapes said. “With their being such a huge age gap between them, there’s four years difference, that means finding activities where there’s a happy medium between them.”

Mapes said she’s downloaded a number of educational applications to keep the boys occupied. Scholastic has been making educational content for all ages free due to kids being home for Coronavirus.

Along with the two boys she’s watching, Mapes said she’s reached out to others who may need child care.

“My sister is kind of in that position,” Mapes said. “I’ve reached out to her and I’ve said ‘hey look, if you need someone to watch the kids let me know.’ I’ve got some other friends that work awkward shifts and I’ve also offered. Just because I don’t want to see anybody scrambling or risking losing their jobs.”

Schools are expected to stay closed at least through March 27.