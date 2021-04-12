Parents in Jackson County report men in vans approaching kids, entering homes

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement is investigating after reports of suspicious men approaching children in a van.

Jacque Jacobsen is a mother and has lived in small towns throughout her life; she said she chose to raise her daughter in one for the safety. But now she said she feels less safe, after a man followed her daughter into her own home.

Jacobsen and her 16-year-old daughter Makyna have a tight bond. Their bond saved Makyna on April 8th, when two men in an old van approached her. One of the men followed her into her own house as she fled there to safety.

The teen asked the man what he was doing inside her house, and he told her it was to fix their air conditioning unit. She knew her mother would not have forgotten to tell her that a man would be there doing that. Makyna asked him to leave, and fortunately he did.

“She came out of it pretty lucky,” said Jacobsen. “It could have been worse.”

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the man and van described also fit the description of another suspicious report in Hoyt.

“Detectives have been reviewing video, and at this time these subjects have not been identified,” said Morse. “Both reports indicated an older loud white van with rust. The suspects were reported being a slender black male and a heavier set white male.”

The Jacobsens have now spent hundreds on security doorbells to keep them safe. Jacobsen, the sheriff and the chief of police all agree it’s an ongoing conversation to talk about with your family.

“Make sure parents are having that safety conversation with their kids about what to do and not do when they’re approached by a stranger,” Holton Chief of Police Steven Frederick said.

The trauma can sometimes make it hard to react.

“We have even discussed these type of situations, how to handle it, what to do and she was not able to really follow through with our plans and things that we had discussed because she was so scared and shook up,” said Jacobsen.

If you have any video of what you believe may be these vans, you are asked to call the Holton Police Department. It is important to report any suspicious activity right away with as much detail as possible, like the car’s tag details. That way law enforcement can do their best to respond quickly and efficiently.