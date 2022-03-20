TOPEKA (KSNT) – One week ago, a car crash in Southwest Shawnee County led to the death of a local 19-year-old.



Killian Vincent was traveling with two friends, when the car failed to follow the curve, leaving the road and hitting a tree. The two other passengers were transported to a local hospital, while Vincent died at the scene.



Graduating from Washburn Rural High school last spring, Killian Vincent was looking forward to the next chapter of his life. Studying at K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina to one day become a pilot.



“A dream he had for a long time,” Alyssa Vincent, Killian’s mom said. “He pushed us to make him get everything done to send him there.”



On the weekends, he would come back to Topeka to visit his parents and close friends. They would often drive around the city for fun. Last Sunday, that’s what they were doing before the crash.



“He was in the middle of a game,” Levi Vincent, Killian’s dad said. “When we went into his room, it’s clear he just put it down thinking he’d be right back.”



The amily describes Killian as a very caring, compassionate, and gentle person.



“He had such a positive impact on everyone around him,” Levi said. “He’s going to be dearly missed, by not only us but everyone he had an impact on. The best thing we can do is continue living our lives as he would have wanted us to live.”



Showing kindness in everyday life to all, Killian’s outlook on life will stick with the family forever.



“Everyone around us has their own battles,” Levi said. “He understood that from a very early age and was very sympathetic. He was always willing to help other people out. He wasn’t just my son, he was also my best friend. We shared so much together as a father and son. He made me better, and I know I made him better. And that’s exactly the way things are supposed to be.”



The empathy Killian showcased is already helping the family come to terms with his passing, and extend that love to the driver.



“We hope he’s okay,” Levi said. “The biggest thing is we don’t want him to think that we blame him in any way. We just want to reach out to him and let him know there’s love and forgiveness – and we want to treat him just like our son would have.”

Alyssa has some advice for parents reading this story.



“It’s somewhat cliche to say hug them tighter every day, but honestly just be in the moment with them,” she said. “He shared so much about his friends and what they were up to, he just really made us a part of his life.

Levi and Alyssa’s faith is also helping them process the loss of their son. Believing one day, the three of them will be reunited again.



Because of how unexpected Killian’s passing was, they have a memorial contribution set up on go fund me.

Click here for more information if you would like to donate.