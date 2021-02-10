Parents, teachers address Santa Fe Trail School Board after superintendent announces resignation

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – Parents and teachers in the Santa Fe Trail School District addressed the school board Wednesday night after starting a petition, requesting the superintendent and principal of the high school resign.

This started because the principal of the high school was not going to renew the contract for a beloved teacher, Mr. Hug. More than 50 parents and teachers came to the meeting, many saying the school board needs better communication and everyone needs to come together to move past this troublesome year.

“I definitely agree there has been a division in our community, I don’t ever discount that. That’s been very present in the past few months,” said parent Allison Lyda.

A group of teachers also took the podium to address rumors on Facebook that the staff is afraid to speak up for themselves.

“We’re not afraid of our administration. We’re not afraid to think for ourselves,” said teacher Alexas Soby. “We do that all day every day and we teach our children to do that for themselves too. We just wanted to say we feel the administration has our best interest at heart, and even though they don’t make popular decisions, they make difficult ones.”

It was apparent at the meeting the tensions have been building since the district implemented a new teaching program as well as a lack of communication from the administration.

The president of the school board apologized for what has been going on this past year and said they are ready to move forward.

As KSNT first reported, the district’s interim superintendent Jim Seitz announced he will step down at the end of the school year. Nothing has been said about the principal, but they did extend Bob Hug’s contract for one year.