Parents: Watch out for list of apps on kids’ phones, Shawnee County Sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released a list of popular social media apps parents should be on the lookout for.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the list of apps Thursday, urging parents to educate themselves on popular apps their kids could be using.

Kids are on social media quite a bit these days… Parents, please learn about these popular apps that your kids might be using. We want you to educate yourselves on some possible safety concerns that may come with these apps. Talk with your kids about internet safety today! 📱💻 pic.twitter.com/hx4xKx7gTS — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) June 25, 2020

Some of these apps include:

MeetMe: Allows users to connect based on geographic location.

WhatsApp: A messaging app used to chat and connect globally.

Bumble: A dating app similar to Tinder that requires women to make the first contact.

LiveMe: A live stream video app based on geographic location.

Ask.fm: An app that lets users anonymously ask questions to each other.

Grindr: An LGBTQ+ dating app that allows users to chat, share photos and meet up.

TikTok: An app allowing people to share short videos and watch other content.

Snapchat: Allows users to send photos and videos that will delete after opened.

Holla: Allows users to meet people globally.

Calculator%: An app designed to hide photos, videos, files and browser history.

Skout: A location-based dating app allowing people to share private photos.

Badoo: A dating and social networking app where users can chat, share photos and videos.

Kik: A messaging app that gives users unlimited access to users.

Whisper: An app allowing people to share information anonymously and allows users to share location to meet up.

Hot or Not: Allows users to rate profiles, chat and connect with people in the area.

The sheriff’s office also warned of Omegle, a website that pairs videochat users randomly. The agency asked parents to talk to their children about internet safety as they use phones and computers.