TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Rec welcomed a Native Encampment to Ward-Meade Park in Old Prairie Town.

County commissioners, Prairie Band Potawatomi and Shawnee County residents gathered to celebrate this historic addition to the park. Members of Prairie Band Potawatomi took the lead in building a wigwam, prayer circle, medicine wheel and garden to add to the park.

Mi-kes Potts says that it’s important to share this knowledge with others as it keeps getting passed down through generation. He was honored to help build the wigwam, to educate people for years to come.

“Our people need this; the people need this,” said Mi-kes Potts, lead builder of the wigwam. “We need to show the world who we are, and I want our people to have some pride in this”

The encampment was blessed by Jon Boursaw, a member of the tribal legislatur, and children from the Prairie Band Potawatomi boys and girls club performed a dance to celebrate the day.