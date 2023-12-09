TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Park Police are patrolling Gage Park more than usual this weekend following a series of car break-ins.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation tells 27 News the Park Police chief confirmed five break-ins on the night of Dec. 8. Park Police say there were a few items of value stolen from those cars. 27 News contacted the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander, but they were unable to provide any additional information at this time.

There is an influx of people, and cars at Gage Park during weekends in December with the Topeka Zoo’s ‘Zoo Lights’ event. However, a zoo spokeswoman said she was unfamiliar with the Friday night break-ins.

A Park Police officer on duty Saturday evening told 27 News he was on high alert following the break-ins, looping through the various park parking lots with his lights on.

The zoo and Parks and Rec are two separate entities. Per Parks and Rec, the Park Police, as well as TPD, regularly patrol Gage Park but are not specifically assigned to monitor zoo lights.

Parks and Rec reminds everyone not to leave items of value in their car. If an item of value has to be left in the car, it’s best to put it in the trunk or keep it out of plain sight.