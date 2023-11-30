TOPEKA (KSNT) – Part of the parking lot near city hall will be closed again for an ongoing replacement project.

Starting Monday, Dec. 4, the southern half of the parking lot in between City Hall and the Shawnee County Courthouse will be closed, again. This is to ensure safety while crews bring in a large crane for the City Hall’s HVAC replacement project, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. This is the second of three parking lot closures the city has planned for this project.

(Photo Courtesy/ City of Topeka)

This project closure is expected to be complete within one to three days, weather permitting, according to the press release. Traffic will enter the parking lot from southeast Monroe Street, which motorists typically use as an exit. Then, traffic will leave the parking lot on southeast Quincy Street.